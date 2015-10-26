Oct 26 Oil refiner Western Refining Inc said it has offered to buy the shares of Northern Tier Energy LP it does not already own.

Western Refining, which currently has a stake of about 38 percent in Northern Tier, said it has offered $17.50 in cash and 0.2266 of its share for each Northern Tier unit. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)