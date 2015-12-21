Dec 21 Oil refiner Western Refining Inc
said it had reached an agreement to buy the shares of Northern
Tier Energy LP it did not already own.
Northern Tier unitholders will now receive $15 in cash and
0.2986 of a share of Western Refining for each unit held, the
companies said on Monday.
Western Refining, which currently owns about 38 percent of
Northern Tier, had previously offered $17.50 in cash and 0.2266
of its share for each Northern Tier unit.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)