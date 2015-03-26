March 26 Asset management company Northern Trust
Corp appointed Michael Wu to a newly created role of
head of its Greater China region.
The company also appointed David Burnett as head of its
hedge fund services in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA).
In his new role, Wu will have executive management
responsibilities for the Hong Kong office, in addition to his
current responsibilities for the Beijing branch, the company
said.
He will report to William Mak, head of Asia-Pacific,
Northern Trust. Wu was most recently country manager for the
company's Beijing branch.
Burnett, who will be based in London, will lead the
company's hedge fund services in EMEA, reporting to Peter
Sanchez, global head of the hedge fund services.
Burnett joined Northern Trust in 2011 as head of
relationship management, EMEA.
(Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)