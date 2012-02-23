* Study says supertankers can safely operate at Pacific port
* Makes 15 recommendations on navigation, safe operation
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 23 Canada's
transport department said on Thursday it believes that
supertankers can safely operate in Pacific Coast waters leading
to a port proposed as the end point for Enbridge Inc's
Northern Gateway pipeline project from the Alberta oil sands.
Transport Canada said the harbor at Kitimat, British
Columbia, at the mouth of Douglas Channel, which leads out to
the Pacific Ocean, can safely handle the 250 supertankers a year
that would carry oil sands crude from the pipeline to markets in
Asia and on the U.S. West Coast.
A number of the Northern Gateway project's opponents had
identified the choice of Douglas Channel as an oil-shipping
route as a major environmental risk, arguing that the channel is
too narrow and hazardous to be used safely by massive
supertankers and raises the risk of a major oil spill.
Transport Canada said, however, that the route is safe as
long as Enbridge complies with 15 recommendations dealing with
navigation and safety.
"The proposed shipping routes are appropriate for the oil
tankers that will be used at the proposed terminal," the
department said in a study posted to the website of the
regulatory panel now reviewing the project. "The ... review
confirmed that there are no charted obstructions that would pose
a safety hazard to fully loaded oil tankers."
Enbridge, which hopes to have the C$5.5 billion ($5.5
billion) Northern Gateway pipeline complete by 2017, said the
report vindicates the company's choice of Kitimat as the
endpoint for the line.
"It is important for the public ... to know that we've done
our homework and that our marine plan has been thoroughly
reviewed," Janet Holder, Enbridge's executive vice-president of
western access, said in a statement.