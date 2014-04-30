* Former head of IRA political wing denies involvement in
killing
* Murder of mother of 10 among most controversial of
'Troubles'
* Adams head of Ireland's second largest opposition party
* Says concerned about questioning during EU elections
(Adds quotes, details of investigation, possible political
fall-out from arrest)
By Maurice Neill and Conor Humphries
BELFAST/DUBLIN, April 30 Northern Ireland police
arrested Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams on Wednesday as part of an
investigation into one of the province's most controversial
murders, a move likely to cause a political earthquake in
Belfast and Dublin.
The man reviled in Britain as the spokesman for the Irish
Republican Army in the 1980s, Adams reinvented himself as a
Northern Ireland peacemaker and then as a populist opposition
politician in the Irish parliament.
His Sinn Fein party on Wednesday said he was being
questioned by police investigating the 1972 abduction and murder
of mother of 10 Jean McConville. The police said a 65-year-old
had been arrested by detectives investigating the killing.
Adams, who has always denied membership of the IRA said he
was "innocent of any part" in the killing.
"I believe that the killing of Jean McConville and the
secret burial of her body was wrong and a grievous injustice to
her and her family," Adams said in a statement.
"Well publicised, malicious allegations have been made
against me. I reject these," he said.
BODY ON BEACH
McConville's body was found in 2003 on a beach in county
Louth, which Adams now represents in Ireland's parliament.
McConville had been suspected by the IRA being an informer, a
charge her family has always denied.
The investigation into McConville's killing has been revived
by the release of a series of interviews given by former
fighters from the Northern Ireland conflict to Boston College.
The Northern Ireland police service last year asked for
taped testimony from former IRA bomber Dolours Price following
her death last year.
As head of the political wing of the Irish Republican Army,
Sinn Fein, Adams was a pariah in 1980s Britain, banned from
speaking on British television.
He later helped broker a 1998 peace deal that largely ended
three decades of violence between Catholic militants seeking
union with Ireland and mainly Protestant militants, who wanted
to maintain Northern Ireland's position as a part of Britain.
Since that peace deal Adam's role as a statesman has grown.
He is a regular visitor to the White House and was part of a
guest of honour at the funeral of Former South African president
and anti-apartheid hero Nelson Mandela last year.
FRAGILE PEACE
Northern Ireland's fragile peace has been shaken by
investigations into historic crimes in recent years, with probes
into pro-British militants widely seen as one of the sparks for
some of the 2013 street violence that was the worst for years in
the province.
It is unclear what affect the arrest might have on Northern
Ireland's power-sharing government, whose deputy first minister,
former IRA commander Martin McGuinness, is also a member of Sinn
Fein who has reinvented himself as a statesman, meeting the
British Queen in 2012.
The arrest will have major ramifications in the Republic of
Ireland where Adams leads the second largest opposition party
Sinn Fein, campaigning on opposition to the government's
austerity policies.
An image makeover to make him more palatable to a public
where suspicion of Sinn Fein's role in the Northern Ireland
troubles runs deep has included a twitter feed that recounts the
escapades of Adam's teddy bears and Pilates classes.
He was forced to disasociate himsef from his brother Liam
who was senteneced last year to 16 years in prison for raping
his daughter when she was a child. The Public Prosecution
Service decided not to prosecute Gerry over allegations of
withholding information from the police on the issue.
Adams, who is campaigning for Sinn Fein candidates in
European elections on May 23, suggested his arrest could be
politically motivated.
"I do have concerns in the middle of an election about the
timing," he told Irish television station RTE before he arrived
for questioning.
(Editing by G Crosse, Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Hay)