ANTRIM Northern Ireland Northern Ireland police released Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams on Sunday following four days of questioning over the 1972 abduction and murder of Jean McConville.

Police arrested Adams on Wednesday over the murder of McConville, a killing he said he was "innocent of any part" in. A file will be sent to the province's Public Prosecution Service (PPS), the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) added.

"A 65-year-old man arrested by detectives from PSNI's Serious Crime Branch investigating the abduction and murder of Jean McConville in 1972 on Wednesday, 30th April has been released pending a report to the PPS," the PSNI said in a statement.

