SYDNEY, July 24 Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla
Group has sweetened a takeover offer for Australia's Northern
Iron by about 4 percent to A$518 million ($532
million), two months after an earlier attempt was rebuffed.
The latest A$1.40 per share offer, a 75 percent premium to
Northern Iron's closing stock price on Monday, will be
considered by the iron ore miner's board and a decision made
within a week, the Australian firm said in a statement.
Aditya Birla Group had in May proposed to offer between
$1.28 and $1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to
reflect the improvements in quality and production rates that it
expects to achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway.
Northern Iron, however, later said it would allow limited
due-diligence to facilitate a higher offer from the Indian
group.
Aditya Birla Group's offer comes at a time debt-hungry
Indian companies shirk away from deals, hurt by weak markets.
Overseas acquisitions by Indian companies dipped by 55.5 percent
year-on-year to $2.4 billion in the first half of 2012,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Aditya Birla Group's latest offer, made after the close of
trade on Monday, assumes a net debt of A$90 million for Northern
Iron and nil dividend from May 2012, the Australian firm said.
Northern Iron shares closed at A$0.8 on Monday and have
fallen nearly a fifth since end of May.
($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)