UPDATE 2-Bayer cuts Covestro stake to under 45 pct after share sale
* Sells 8.5 pct stake, 4 pct of Covestro goes into pension fund
SYDNEY, July 24 Shares in Australia's Northern Iron jumped as much as 38 percent on Monday after Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Group sweetened its takeover offer to A$518 million ($532 million).
Northern Iron said the board would consider the latest A$1.40 per share offer and make a decision within a week. In morning trade the company's shares were at A$1.08, up 35 percent from their close but still at a discount to the offer price.
Aditya Birla Group had in May proposed to offer between A$1.28 and A$1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to reflect the improvements in quality and production rates that it expects to achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway. ($1 = 0.9739 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by John Mair)
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index rose as banks enjoyed a lift from RBS and mid-caps outperformed on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections.