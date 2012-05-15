MELBOURNE May 15 Northern Iron Ltd has
rejected a takeover proposal worth up to $500 million from
India's Aditya Birla Group, but the Australian firm left the
door open on Tuesday to a higher offer.
Northern Iron shares fell 3.7 percent to A$1.05 after it
knocked back the bid, while the broader market was down
0.9 percent on Tuesday morning.
Aditya Birla last week proposed to offer between $1.28 and
$1.35 a share, which Northern Iron said failed to reflect the
improvements in quality and production rates that it expects to
achieve at its iron-ore mines in Norway.
"However, the NFE Board will allow access to certain limited
due diligence information so that Aditya Birla Group may see fit
to make a higher indicative, non-binding proposal, if it so
wishes," Northern Iron said in a statement to the Australian
stock exchange.
It said it had also received several other proposals not
involving a full takeover, but said talks on those transactions
had not gone far.
Northern Iron shares jumped last week on an Indian media
report that Aditya Birla had made an offer.
Northern Iron confirmed the report last week, but said in
response to a stock exchange query the report was wrong in
saying Northern Iron was expecting a valuation of close to $500
million.
The top end of the proposed offer in Australian dollar terms
was A$1.29, Northern Iron said, or A$477 million.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)