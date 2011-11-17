LONDON Nov 17 British finance minister George Osborne said the sale of nationalised bank Northern Rock to Virgin Money announced on Thursday was a good deal for consumers and taxpayers, and would help the country's banking system.

"This is going to be a good thing for British consumers, we are going to have a powerful new presence on the High Street, offering better deals to families, and real choice and competition," Osborne told reporters.

"It's also good for British taxpayers, we are getting some of the money back we put into the banking system under the last government.

"We are, with the announcement today of the sale of Northern Rock, starting to get our banking system back into better shape, lending to people, helping families."

Under the terms of the deal the government will receive 747 million pounds ($1.2 billion) in cash on the closing of the sale, rising to as much as 1 billion pounds in total in the future.

Northern Rock, a former mutual that used cheap wholesale credit to grow aggressively in the British mortgage market, was nationalised in early 2008 after banks abruptly stopped lending to each other in the credit crisis. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing Tim Castle)