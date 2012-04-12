CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed as investors await jobs data
June 9 Stock futures were little changed for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors await key economic data.
April 12 Northern Sky Investments on Thursday sold $138.640 million of secured notes, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: NORTHERN SKY INVESTMENTS AMT $138.640 MLN COUPON 1.922 PCT MATURITY 03/03/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 09/03/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 1.922 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/19/2012 S&P NR SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
LONDON, June 9 Global bond funds attracted their biggest inflows in more than two years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday, as a the UK election and a Gulf political crisis sparked a dash for safe-haven assets.