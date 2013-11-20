CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges up with help from gold miners, materials shares
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
Nov 20 Northern Technologies International Corp : * Reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2013 * Q4 earnings per share $0.36 * Q4 sales rose 18 percent to $6.1 million * Says for fiscal year ending August 31, 2014, expects net sales to range
between $27.5 million and $29.0 million * Expects net income of between $4.1 million to $4.7 million, or between $0.95
and $1.05 per diluted share for FY 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups were up (Adds market and company details, analyst comment, updates to close)
* Chemours Co - on April 3, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing
* Opposition blames Zuma for credit downgrade (Adds Moody's places S. Africa on review for downgrade)