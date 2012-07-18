BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate H1 profit falls
* H1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.3 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago
July 18 Northern Trust Corp said Wednesday second-quarter net income surged 18 percent on higher custody and fund administration fees.
The Chicago-based custody bank said net income rose to $179.6 million, or 73 cents a share, from $152 million, or 62 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue was $988.5 million, up from $945 million in the year-ago period.
MADRID, June 7 Spanish bank Santander on Wednesday said it would buy struggling rival Popular for one euro and carry out a capital increase of around 7 billion euros ($7.9 billion) to cover the capital and provisions required to boost Popular's finances.