BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oShGRW) Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp said it appointed Byun Jai Yung as chief representative to its newly established office in Seoul, South Korea.
Yung was a consultant focused on Korean market for Northern Trust since mid-2013. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
DETROIT, April 21 A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.