UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
April 5 U.S.-based wealth management company Northern Trust Corp said it appointed John McCareins to lead its Asia-Pacific asset management business.
McCareins, based in Honk Kong, is responsible for overseeing Northern Trust's asset management activities across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company said.
McCareins was most recently Chief Investment Officer of the retirement practice outsourced business within Northern Trust's Multi-Manager Solutions group. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.