BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group to purchase and sell 3.8 mln shares of stock at $0.70/share
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
Sept 26 Custody bank Northern Trust Corp named Lesley Hodgson as senior director of its Global Family and Private Investment Offices (GFO) group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Hodgson, to be based in London, will report to Daniel Lindley, managing director of GFO, EMEA.
Northern Trust said Hodgson will manage the client service teams in London and Guernsey.
Hodgson, who joined Northern Trust in 1995, was the managing director of its GFO business in Guernsey. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Marathon Patent Group, Inc. announces pricing of $2,660,000 concurrent registered direct offering and private placement
SAN JOSE, Calif., April 18 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg pledged on Tuesday that his company would do all it could to prevent postings of incidents like Sunday's fatal shooting in Cleveland, which was visible on the social media site for two hours.