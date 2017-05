July 21 Asset management company Northern Trust Corp appointed Madeleine Senior as head of Australia and New Zealand to replace Rohan Singh, who will become head of Singapore and South East Asia.

Senior will assume the new role on Sept. 1 and report to William Mak, head of Asia-Pacific.

Most recently, Senior was head of business development for Northern Trust's asset servicing business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)