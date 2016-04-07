April 7 Northern Trust Asset Management, a unit
of Northern Trust Corp, appointed Jessica Hart as
retirement practice lead in its Outsourced Chief Investment
Officer (OCIO) business.
She replaces John McCareins, who has been appointed to lead
asset management in the Asia-Pacific region.
Hart, who joined the company is 2000, was recently global
head of manager research and fund management, the company said
on Thursday.
Northern Trust said it also appointed Lincoln Ellis as a
senior client investment officer for its global family office
practice and Dan Kutliroff as a senior sales specialist in its
retirement practice.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)