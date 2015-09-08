BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
Sept 8 Wealth manager Northern Trust Corp named Douglas Gee head of sales for its asset servicing business in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Gee, who was previously head of institutional sales for Northern Trust in the UK and Ireland, replaces Madeleine Senior. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* Bausch + Lomb announces PDUFA date for new OTC redness reliever, brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution, 0.025%