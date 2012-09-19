Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
LONDON, Sept 19 Northgate PLC : * Vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 89% * Vehicles on hire have fallen from 46,400 at 30 April 2012 to 44,800 at 18
September 2012, * Spain vehicle utilisation in the period to 18 September has averaged 90% * Says it continues to trade in line with its expectations
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.