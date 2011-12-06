* H1 pretax profit 32.3 mln stg, beats forecast
* Says will keep vehicle use at 90 pct, more fleet cuts
possible
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Dec 6 - Van-hire group Northgate said
it would focus on maximising its current assets rather than
growth to see it through tough economic conditions, after that
approach enabled it to post a solid profit increase in the first
half.
The group added it would reduce its fleet where necessary
because it has little visibility on medium-term trading.
Northgate, which rents out light commercial vehicles in
Britain and Spain, on Tuesday reported a 19 percent rise in
pretax profit to 32.3 million pounds ($50.74 million), beating a
Panmure Gordon forecast of a 9 percent increase.
With revenue 2 percent higher at 375.7 million pounds for
the six months to the end of October, the company said half-year
results were in line with its expectations, but that trading
conditions remained challenging.
"Looking ahead, people talk about long periods of
depression, recession etc, so ... if we look forward we're not
basing our business on a requirement for growth," Chief
Executive Bob Contreras told Reuters.
"The main metric for our business is the assets that we
have, which we will keep highly utilised at over 90 percent."
The company, which also kept utilisation of vehicles at
around 90 percent in the first half, said it had cut the size of
its fleet and focused on cash generation.
"The reduction tends to be driven not so much by us, but by
our customers in terms of demand. If we look forward to the
remainder of the year, we see some reduction in both territories
(UK and Spain), but nothing like we've seen in the first half,"
Contreras said.
Northgate, which runs a fleet of some 103,000 vehicles from
more than 80 sites, said it had reduced net debt by 48.3 million
pounds to 481.6 million as part of an ongoing strategy.
Shares in the group, which have fallen more than 25 percent
in the last six months, were trading down almost 3 percent at
1100 GMT, underperforming a flat FTSE 100 Index.
Panmure Gordon analysts said the company had been wise to
take early initiatives, but said that consensus numbers could
slip slightly for 2013 due to tough trading conditions.
"The group has continued to deliver strong self-help
initiatives which have resulted in the company delivering a
robust performance with net debt, fleet size and capital
structure all strengthening," Panmure said.
"That said, given the macro uncertainty, the group has seen
vehicles on hire deteriorate in both markets, and whilst the
group expects to hit 2012 estimate numbers, we would expect
consensus to come back 2-3 million pounds for 2013 estimates as
the number of vehicles on hire is expected to deteriorate
further."