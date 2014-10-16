LONDON Oct 16 Bankers are preparing about 300
million pounds ($482 million) of debt to back U.S. private
equity firm KKR's potential sale of the public sector
division of software firm Northgate Information Solutions
, banking sources said.
Northgate Public Services (NPS), whose clients include
Britain's police, local government agencies and the National
Health Service, was put up for sale earlier this year.
Rothschild was appointed to run the process, which
could fetch about $600 million.
NPS is attracting interest from a number of potential buyers
and first round bids in an auction process are due next week,
the banking sources said.
KKR declined to comment.
A debt financing of about 300 million pounds equates to
approximately 5.5-6.5 times NPS' earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of some 45 million
pounds, including undrawn debt, the banking sources said.
Debt is likely to be in the form of an all-senior leveraged
loan package, or senior leveraged loans and second lien loans,
the bankers said.
NPS is the smaller of two divisions within Northgate
Information Solutions. The other is NGA Human Resources
(formerly known as NorthgateArinso) which focuses on human
resources software for clients across Europe, the United States
and Asia.
(1 US dollar = 0.6228 British pound)
(Editing by David Clarke)