LONDON Nov 13 Existing lenders to UK human
resources software company Northgate NGA were told in a bank
meeting on Friday that Goldman Sachs and Park Square Capital
will take control of the company from owner KKR in a debt for
equity swap, banking sources said.
Lenders were informed in a restructuring meeting that
mezzanine lenders Goldman and Park Square will take ownership in
a debt restructuring that will reduce Northgate's leverage from
around 8 times to around 4.5 times after fees and expenses, a
source said.
KKR declined to comment.
Underwriters Goldman Sachs and Royal Bank of Scotland are
expected to launch a £320m-equivalent first-lien term loan
backing the recapitalisation of the company, formerly known as
Northgate Information Solutions, in the next two weeks.
The loan will include the £320m-equivalent mixed-currency
term loan and a £75m-equivalent revolving credit facility.
KKR took Northgate Information Solutions private in 2008, in
a deal that valued the company at £593m plus existing debt.
KKR subsequently sold divisions including Northgate Public
Services to Cinven for £320m in December 2014 and the managed
services division to outsourcing group Capita for £65m in 2013.
UK-based Northgate provides payroll services for
multinational companies like the BBC, BAE Systems and
AstraZeneca, a source said, as well as mid-market companies.
After the restructuring, Goldman will control a majority
stake via its merchant banking arm, followed by Park Square's
stake and KKR will maintain a smaller 5% stake.
(Reporting by Hannah Brenton, editing by Tessa Walsh)