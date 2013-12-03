BRIEF-Gaumont to sell Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe stake, launch buyback offer
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
Dec 3 Northgate PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax up 14 percent to 32.0 million stg * Increase in interim dividend to 3.2 pence per share from 1.3 pence per share a year earlier * H1 average utilisation of 88 pct in UK (2012 - 89 pct), 93 pct in Spain (2012 - 90 pct) * Says continues to trade in line with its expectations * Two new sites opened in the UK since April 30, 2013 with three more planned by April 30 , 2014 * H1 revenue down to 288.8 million stg from 314.5 million stg a year earlier * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Said on Tuesday it proposes a dividend of 1 euro per share which will be paid after July 25
* Says the company is in deal to fully acquire 100 percent stake in fisheries firm Honda Suisan Co Ltd
* Orkla, Thon Holding as and Oestfold Energi have signed an agreement with the investment company Jotunfjell partners on the sale of Rygge Sivile Lufthavn as