* First-half underlying profit jumps 49 pct
* Says to open 17-20 new sites in UK over two years
* Shares rise as much as 6.7 pct
By Esha Vaish
Dec 2 Northgate Plc posted a 49 percent
rise in first-half profit, helped by higher demand for the
vehicles it rents out and lower maintenance costs.
Shares of the company, which leases out light commercial
vehicles to engineering, distribution and retail companies in
the UK and Spain, rose as much as 6.7 percent.
The stock was among the top percentage gainers on the
FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Northgate said new van rental sites opened in the UK over
the past couple of years helped attract customers. The company
opened 11 sites over the past two years, taking its total number
of sites in the country to 73.
Northgate expects to open 17-20 more sites in the UK over
the next two years, Chairman Bob MacKenzie told Reuters. The
country accounts for more than two-thirds of the company's
revenue.
Two of the new sites will be in London, while the remaining
will be in the metropolitan districts of Manchester, Birmingham
and larger towns around the UK, MacKenzie said.
Northgate said demand for its vans was rising ahead of
Christmas as distribution companies were rushing to fulfil
online orders for clothing, electronic items and other gifts.
"There's a requirement for vehicle delivery to support the
internet growth," MacKenzie said.
Northgate's growth has been more sure-footed in the UK,
where improving consumer confidence and record low interest
rates are encouraging companies to raise their capital
expenditure and rebuild inventories.
Total vehicle hire revenue from the UK rose 6.1 percent to
154 million pounds ($242 million) in the first half.
The company said its performance so far this year was
slightly better than market consensus, but it did not provide
any numbers.
"Forecast upgrades ahead of the Christmas shutdowns are
something of a rarity for Northgate, which is a measure of
management's confidence at this stage," N+1 Singer analyst James
Tetley wrote in a note.
Numis Securities analysts raised their full-year forecast
for pretax profit by 8 percent to 78.9 million pounds, after
expenses related to software.
Northgate said underlying pretax profit rose to 47.8 million
pounds in the six months ended Oct. 31 from 32 million pounds, a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.6 percent to 305 million pounds.
The Darlington-based company's shares were up 4.7 percent at
510 pence at 1051 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
(Editing by Robin Paxton and Kirti Pandey)