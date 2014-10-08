BRIEF-United States Steel Corp sees 2017 capital spending estimate $625 mln
* United States Steel Corp - sees 2017 capital spending estimate $625 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2otDp3U) Further company coverage:
Oct 8 Luoyang Northglass Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement with Apple to supply glass for construction, contract worth $28.4 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uAaOEN
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* United States Steel Corp - sees 2017 capital spending estimate $625 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2otDp3U) Further company coverage:
* Arca Biopharma Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million Source text :(http://bit.ly/2piU0GX) Further company coverage: