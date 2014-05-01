(Corrects third paragraph to show Northill launched in 2010, not 2011)

LONDON May 1 Northill Capital, the independent asset manager backed by the Bertarelli family, said on Thursday it had acquired a majority stake in fellow independent asset manager Longview Partners.

After the deal, Northill will control 55 percent of global equities-focused Longview, which manages $19.5 billion on behalf of mostly institutional clients, it said in a statement.

The deal is the largest to date for Northill, founded in 2010 by Jon Little, former vice-chairman of BNY Mellon Asset Management, with the aim of build a portfolio of high quality specialist asset managers.

Northill received financial backing at launch from the Bertarelli family, which led the pharmaceutical business Serono before it was bought by Merck in 2006.

Northill currently has stakes in European sub-investment grade credit manager Goldbridge Capital Partners; Asian value equity manager Ellis Munro Asset Management; insurance linked securities manager Securis Investment Partners, and small, mid and large-cap US equity growth manager Riverbridge Partners. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)