(Corrects third paragraph to show Northill launched in 2010,
not 2011)
LONDON May 1 Northill Capital, the independent
asset manager backed by the Bertarelli family, said on Thursday
it had acquired a majority stake in fellow independent asset
manager Longview Partners.
After the deal, Northill will control 55 percent of global
equities-focused Longview, which manages $19.5 billion on behalf
of mostly institutional clients, it said in a statement.
The deal is the largest to date for Northill, founded in
2010 by Jon Little, former vice-chairman of BNY Mellon Asset
Management, with the aim of build a portfolio of high quality
specialist asset managers.
Northill received financial backing at launch from the
Bertarelli family, which led the pharmaceutical business Serono
before it was bought by Merck in 2006.
Northill currently has stakes in European sub-investment
grade credit manager Goldbridge Capital Partners; Asian value
equity manager Ellis Munro Asset Management; insurance linked
securities manager Securis Investment Partners, and small, mid
and large-cap US equity growth manager Riverbridge Partners.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)