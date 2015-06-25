By James Pearson
| SEOUL, June 25
SEOUL, June 25 Designer shirts, duty free
watches and cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await
visitors to North Korea, according to photos of Pyongyang's new
airport terminal released by state media on Thursday.
Three pages of Thursday's ruling Workers' Party official
daily newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, were devoted to images of
leader Kim Jong Un and his wife inspecting shops, restaurants
and waiting areas in a large, glass-fronted terminal building
state media said would open on July 1.
Since taking power in 2011, Kim has promised to raise living
standards in the isolated country, although many of the young
leader's signature projects are showpieces beyond the reach of
average North Koreans, such as a ski resort, water park, and
riding stables.
While many North Koreans suffer from a lack of food,
drinking water and stable electricity, in recent years a new
moneyed class called "Donju", or "masters of money", has begun
to spend more conspicuously the cash they earn in the unofficial
economy.
In one image, Mars Bars, Werther's Originals and bottled
beers were on display in one of the airport's new duty free
shops. Another showed a cafe serving espresso-based drinks.
Most of the tiny handful of flights to and from the capital
ferry tourists and North Koreans on official business between
Pyongyang and Beijing. The vast majority of tourists to North
Korea are from neighbouring China, North Korea's main ally.
The country does not publish tourist numbers, but travel
agencies estimate as many as 6,000 westerners visit the country
every year, although visits decreased following a border closure
over fears of the deadly Ebola virus last year.
Thursday also marked 65 years since the start of the 1950-53
Korean War, where a China and Soviet-backed North Korea fought
against South Korea and its U.S. and U.N. allies. The two Koreas
remain technically in a state of war.
(Editing by Michael Perry)