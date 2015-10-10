PYONGYANG Oct 10 China said it wants to
strengthen ties with North Korea, its isolated neighbour under
U.N. sanctions for its nuclear weapons programme, which is due
to hold a massive military parade in the capital on Saturday to
mark the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party.
Foreign journalists have been invited to Pyongyang this week
to cover the anniversary events, and on Saturday troop carriers
could be seen lined up in the city, with the parade expected to
take place later in the afternoon.
In a letter delivered by Liu Yunshan, the most senior
Chinese official to visit Pyongyang since leader Kim Jong Un
came to power following his father's death in 2011, Chinese
leader Xi Jinping said China attached vital importance to its
relationship with North Korea, China's official Xinhua news
agency said late on Friday.
China is impoverished North Korea's chief ally and its main
trading partner, although ties have been strained over the
North's nuclear programme. North Korea is under U.N. sanctions
for its nuclear tests and missile launches.
Xi said in the letter that China had "been striving to treat
the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term
perspective". Liu reiterated China's position that it wanted an
early resumption of the so-called six-party talks aimed at
reining in North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
"The Chinese side is willing to seek closer communication
and deepen cooperation, pushing for a long-term, healthy and
stable development of the Sino-DPRK ties," Xi said in the letter
cited by Xinhua, referring to North Korea by its official name,
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim, who is in his early thirties, told the visiting Chinese
delegation on Friday that North Korea was also keen to bolster
ties, the North's official KCNA news agency said on Saturday.
Liu is the fifth-ranked member on China's ruling Communist
Party's elite Politburo Standing Committee.
On Wednesday, a high-level U.S. military official said
Washington believed North Korea had the capability to launch a
nuclear weapon against the U.S. mainland and stood ready to
defend against any such attacks. [nL1N128052)
However, a planned launch of a satellite, which had been
expected by officials in Seoul to be a centrepiece of Saturday's
celebrations, seems less likely to take place soon. Analysts and
South Korean officials say there have been no visible signs of
launch preparations.
(Reporting by James Pearson, Kazunori Takada and Megha
Rajagopalan; Editing by Tony Munroe and Nick Macfie)