* North Korea ready to fight "any kind of war" waged by U.S.
* Young leader makes no mention of nuclear programme
* China says it wants to strengthen relationship with North
By James Pearson
PYONGYANG, Oct 10 Isolated North Korea marked
the 70th anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday
with a massive military parade overseen by leader Kim Jong Un,
who said his country was ready to fight any war waged by the
United States.
Thousands of troops stood at attention under a blue autumn
sky in Pyongyang's main Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim Jong
Un's grandfather and the founder of the nation, as Kim,
appearing relaxed and confident, made his speech, leaning
heavily on the lectern.
The young leader was accompanied by senior Chinese Communist
Party official Liu Yunshan, with whom he was seen speaking
throughout the event and occasionally sharing laughs, and
flanked by senior North Korean party and military officials.
"The party's revolutionary armament means we are ready to
fight any kind of war waged by the U.S. imperialists," Kim said
in a speech strikingly more forceful than previous public
comments, praising the feats of past leaders and the ruling
party.
While the White House declined to comment, the Pentagon on
Saturday called on Pyongyang to refrain from provocative
behavior and said it was closely monitoring the situation on the
Korean Peninsula.
"We are in close contact with our Republic of Korea allies
and remain committed to the defense of the ROK," Pentagon
spokesman Commander Bill Urban said, using to South Korea's
official name. "Recent provocative statements heighten tensions,
and we call on Pyongyang to refrain from actions and rhetoric
that threaten regional peace and security."
Kim made no direct mention of the country's nuclear
programme, likely a conciliatory diplomatic gesture toward
China, which hosted the now-defunct "six-party talks," also
involving the United States, on giving economic incentives to
Pyongyang in return for scrapping its atomic ambitions.
On Wednesday, a high-level U.S. military official said
Washington believed North Korea had the capability to launch a
nuclear weapon against the U.S. mainland and stood ready to
defend against any such attacks.
Kim's speech was followed by troops marching in formation,
first by a corps of soldiers dressed in the style of the
revolutionary force that fought Japan during World War Two, and
then a procession of military might rolling past the square.
A battery of the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles
was the highlight of the weapons display, although they are not
known to have been successfully tested.
Impoverished North Korea and rich, democratic South Korea
remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in
a truce, not a treaty. The North, slapped with U.N. and U.S.
sanctions for its nuclear weapons and rocket programmes, often
threatens to destroy the South, and its major ally, the United
States, in a sea of flames.
In a letter delivered by Liu, the most senior Chinese
official to visit Pyongyang since leader Kim came to power
following his father's death in 2011, Xi said China attached
vital importance to its relationship with North Korea, China's
official Xinhua news agency said.
China is North Korea's chief ally and its main trading
partner, although ties have been strained over the North's
nuclear programme.
Xi said in the letter that China had "been striving to treat
the bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term
perspective". Liu reiterated China's position that it wanted an
early resumption of the six-party talks.
"The Chinese side is willing to seek closer communication
and deepen cooperation, pushing for a long-term, healthy and
stable development of the Sino-DPRK ties," Xi said in the letter
cited by Xinhua, referring to North Korea by its official name,
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Kim, who is in his early thirties, told the visiting Chinese
delegation on Friday that North Korea was also keen to bolster
ties, the North's official KCNA news agency said on Saturday.
Liu is the fifth-ranked member on China's ruling Communist
Party's elite Politburo Standing Committee.
(Additional reporting by Phil Stewart in Washington, Jack Kim
and Hooyeon Kim in Seoul, Kazunori Takada in Shanghai and Megha
Rajagopalan in Beijing; Editing by Tony Munroe and Nick Macfie)