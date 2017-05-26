The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched during a test in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

The world is often alarmed at North Korea's missile and nuclear programs, which the reclusive nation says are intended to deter foreign aggression.

For South Korea, a more immediate danger may be the North's massed artillery, which could devastate parts of the capital Seoul, only 40 km (25 miles) from the border.

The Reuters graphics team takes a closer look at one of the world's largest artillery arsenals, analysing its capabilities and the South's response to this potential threat.

Here is a link to the graphic (tmsnrt.rs/2rW8uvn)

The analysis shows a large portion of Seoul is within range of North Korea's long-range guns and multiple rocket launchers. It also illustrates the network of underground shelters where South Koreans can go in the event of an attack.

Stratfor, a U.S.-based geopolitical intelligence and advisory firm, said in a January report "the North Korean military's most powerful tool is artillery."

"It cannot level Seoul as some reports have claimed, but it could do significant damage," Stratfor said.

(Writing by Darren Schuettler, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)