SEOUL Dec 2 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's
aunt and her husband, who acted as guardians when he was a
teenager, filed a defamation lawsuit in South Korea on Wednesday
against three defectors, seeking 60 million won ($51,612) in
damages, her lawyer said.
The lawsuit is unusual for North Korea's ruling family,
whose members outside the country tend to shun the spotlight,
and raises questions about the veracity of statements by
defectors from the isolated state.
Ko Yong Suk, Kim Jong Un's aunt who defected to the United
States in 1998, filed the suit in a Seoul court, accusing
defectors of spreading false information that she had the
leader's half-brother expelled from North Korea and that she had
plastic surgery to hide after defecting, her lawyer said.
"These defectors who often make appearances on TV are not in
a position to know about her directly and what they are saying
is not true," Kang Yong-seok, their attorney, told Reuters by
phone, declining to provide a copy of the filing.
"She and her husband find it very unpleasant."
Many North Korean defectors in the South make regular media
appearances. Sometimes, the veracity of their testimony comes
into question given the risk of embellishment and the difficulty
of checking information they provide.
One of the defendants, An Chan-il, who fled to South Korea
in 1979 and now heads a private-think tank on North Korea, told
Reuters he had merely repeated what had been reported in media,
and said he and one of the other defendants planned to file a
counter-suit for libel.
Before the couple defected to the United States, Ko Yong Suk
and her husband took care of a teenaged Kim Jong Un and his
younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, while they studied in Switzerland,
the lawyer said.
Kim Yo Jong now holds a senior position in North Korea's
ruling Worker's Party.
Kim Jong Un, believed to be in his early 30s, and his sister
were born to Ko Yong Hui, the fourth partner of late leader Kim
Jong Il. The children are believed to have attended the same
Swiss boarding school with their elder brother, Kim Jong Chol.
The lawyer said Ko Yong Suk was not expected to appear in
court.
(Editing by Tony Munroe, Robert Birsel)