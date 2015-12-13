Members of Moranbong Band from North Korea wave from inside a bus after a rehearsal session at the National Grand Theatre in Beijing, China, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea (C) walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A North Korean man in military uniform (R) sits in a van of the Moranbong Band of North Korea walks out of a hotel with their instruments and luggage in central Beijing, China, December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

Members of the Moranbong Band of North Korea arrive at Beijing International Airport before departing from Beijing, China in this photo taken by Kyodo December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kyodo

BEIJING An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly cancelled a Beijing concert on Saturday because of "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese media and the concert venue said.

The Moranbong Band was visiting China along with North Korea's State Merited Chorus and was due to perform at Beijing's National Centre for the Performing Arts.

The band is Kim's pet project as he tries to put his personal stamp on the North Korean arts, and the short haircuts of the group's young women members are trend-setting in the capital, Pyongyang.

A member of staff who answered the telephone at the venue said the show had been cancelled for "some unknown reason".

Chinese news portal Sohu said the women had flown home and the stage they were due to perform on had been dismantled.

China's official Xinhua news agency, citing unidentified "relevant departments", said the performances "cannot be staged as scheduled due to communication issues at the working level".

"China attached high importance to the cultural exchanges with the DPRK, and was ready to continue to work with it to promote the bilateral exchanges and cooperation in culture and all other areas," it said, using the country's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pictures obtained by Reuters showed the band leaving their hotel in Beijing around noon on Saturday, with their baggage.

The show was due to be their first overseas appearance. Chinese media said they were due to give three concerts in Beijing.

There was no immediate word from North Korea on their departure.

The band's China visit had been seen as an indication of improving relations between China and its isolated neighbour.

China is North Korea's main economic and diplomatic backer, but was infuriated in 2013 when Kim ordered the country's third nuclear test.

Several subsequent rounds of sabre rattling by North Korea towards South Korea and the United States have also tested China's patience.

On Friday, North Korea's official KCNA news agency lauded the attention the band's arrival in China was drawing, saying world media "vie with each other to report about the China visit".

The ensemble, whose members were reportedly handpicked by Kim, was formed in 2012.

"In July three years ago, Kim Jong Un watched a demonstration performance of the Moranbong Band and appreciated it for having greatly improved all the musical elements - from theme and formation to arrangement, composition of instruments, technical skill and representation," KCNA said earlier in the week.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Additional reporting by Tony Munroe and James Pearson in SEOUL; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ros Russell, Robert Birsel)