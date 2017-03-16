By Tom Bergin
network which is the backbone of international finance, said it
planned to cut off the remaining North Korean banks still
connected to its system, as concerns about the country's nuclear
programme and missile tests grow.
SWIFT said the four remaining banks on the network would be
disconnected for failing to meet its operating criteria.
The bank-owned co-operative declined to specify what the
banks' shortcomings were or if it had received representations
from any governments.
Experts said the decision to cut off banks which were not
subject to European Union sanctions was unusual and a possible
sign of diplomatic pressure on SWIFT.
Belgium-based SWIFT has previously refused to cut off
Burmese, Russian or Syrian banks which were subject to sanctions
by other countries, such as the United States, citing a policy
of remaining politically neutral.
SWIFT ignored years of pressure linked to Iran's nuclear
programme, and only cut off Iranian banks in 2012 after the EU
passed specifically tailored sanctions. SWIFT is overseen by the
central bank of Belgium which is subject to EU law.
“The DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) banks
remaining on the network are no longer compliant with SWIFT’s
membership criteria,” SWIFT spokeswoman Natasha de Teran said in
a statement.
"As a result, these entities will no longer have access to
the SWIFT financial messaging service. Given the increased
ongoing international attention on the DPRK, SWIFT has informed
the Belgian and EU authorities," she added.
Last week, the Belgian authorities said they would no longer
allow SWIFT to provide services to North Korean banks which were
under U.N. sanctions.
That followed a U.N. report in February that said North
Korea was relying on continued access to the international
banking system to flout sanctions imposed in relation to its
nuclear programme.
Former SWIFT chief executive Leonard Schrank said the only
previous occasions he could remember when SWIFT had cut off
banks not subject to EU sanctions was when the banks had lost
their banking licence or a country's central bank had ceased
functioning.
“This is a very, very serious action,” he said, adding it
could open SWIFT up to pressure in respect of other countries.
A spokesman for the European Commission denied leaning on
SWIFT: “This is a commercial matter for SWIFT. We do not
interfere in the business decisions of any such company,” he
said.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Belgian Foreign
Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.
