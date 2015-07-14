By James Pearson
| SEOUL, July 14
North Korea has installed cycle
lanes on major thoroughfares running through Pyongyang in an
apparent bid to cut down on pedestrian accidents as more people
have the cash to spend on bicycles to get around.
Bicycles are an expensive but popular mode of transport for
many in an impoverished and reclusive country where private car
ownership, although on the rise, is still rare.
They are often used by women to transport goods to
semi-tolerated markets, where one of the most common services
sold for profit is bicycle repair.
Concrete paving stones on some long stretches of pavement in
the central area of Pyongyang have been replaced by a strip of
smooth cycle path marked with white outlines of bicycles,
according to photos seen by Reuters.
One image from early July showed a freshly laid bicycle path
leading to the towering 105-storey Ryugyong hotel, the uprooted
paving stones still on the pavement.
North Korean cyclists are not supposed to ride on urban
roads and have for years used an unmarked narrow strip of
pavement shared with pedestrians, residents and visitors said.
"This causes a lot of accidents and collisions and as a
result people ride slowly and ring their bells very frequently,"
said Simon Cockerell of Beijing-based Koryo Tours, which takes
Western tourists into North Korea.
Pyongyang - the name of the showpiece capital means "flat
lands" - is geographically bicycle-friendly, but has in the past
introduced and then lifted bans on bikes in the city centre.
Cockerell said the number of cyclists in Pyongyang appears
to have increased by roughly 50 percent in the past few years,
although the thought of riding a bike might be unsophisticated
for many image-conscious Pyongyang residents.
"They are not the most common form of transport for the
average Pyongyanger, and many people I have spoken to about
bikes there - mostly men - have scoffed at the idea that they
would ride a bike," said Cockerell, whose company offers bicycle
tours of North Korea.
(Editing by Paul Tait)