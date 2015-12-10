SEOUL Dec 10 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
appeared on Thursday to claim the country has developed a
hydrogen bomb, a step up from the less powerful atomic bomb, but
outside experts were sceptical.
Kim made the comments as he toured the Phyongchon
Revolutionary Site, which marks the feats of his father who died
in 2011 and his grandfather, state founder and eternal
president, Kim Il Sung, the official KCNA news agency said.
The work of Kim Il Sung "turned the DPRK into a powerful
nuclear weapons state ready to detonate a self-reliant A-bomb
and H-bomb to reliably defend its sovereignty and the dignity of
the nation," KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying.
DPRK is the acronym for the isolated North's official name,
the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. A hydrogen bomb, also
known as a thermonuclear bomb, uses more advanced technology to
produce a significantly more powerful blast than an atomic bomb.
North Korea conducted underground tests to set off nuclear
devices in 2006, 2009 and 2013, for which it has been subject to
U.N. Security Council sanctions banning trade and financing
activities that aid its weapons programme.
An official at South Korea's intelligence agency told Yonhap
news agency that there was no evidence that the North had
hydrogen bomb capacity, and believed Kim was speaking
rhetorically.
Impoverished North Korea and rich, democratic South Korea
remain technically at war after their 1950-53 conflict ended in
a truce, not a treaty. The North has threatened to destroy the
South and its major ally, the United States, in a sea of flames.
Despite the underground tests, the North has been seen as
short of achieving the capability to put a nuclear warhead on a
missile. If the hydrogen bomb claim is true, it would indicate
advances in the North's pursuit of nuclear weapons.
"I think it's unlikely that they have an H-bomb at the
moment, but I don't expect them to keep testing basic devices
indefinitely, either," said Jeffrey Lewis of the
California-based Middlebury Institute of International Studies
at Monterey.
It was possible the North was referring to the technology of
boosting the yield of a nuclear device, possibly using fusion
fuel, Lewis said.
North Korea claimed in 2010 that it had successfully
developed fusion technology.
Assessing progress in the North's nuclear programme is
difficult because no one outside a close circle of leaders and
experts in Pyongyang knows what advances have been made.
The North has also boasted to have succeeded in
miniaturisation of a nuclear warhead to mount on a ballistic
missile, a claim disputed by U.S. and South Korean experts.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Nick Macfie)