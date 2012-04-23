By Mike Collett-White
LONDON, April 23
LONDON, April 23 "Escape From Camp 14" makes for
grim reading. Journalist Blaine Harden's account of a young
man's life in and escape from a labour camp in secretive North
Korea has drawn parallels with the Soviet gulags and Nazi
Holocaust.
One big difference is that North Korea's political prison
camps, holding an estimated 200,000 people and handing out their
own brand of extreme cruelty, are still operating.
The story of Shin Dong-hyuk combines a thrilling and unique
tale of escape with a harrowing memoir of Camp 14, which lies to
the northeast of the capital Pyongyang.
Shin is the only person born and raised in a North Korean
labour camp known to have got away, meaning his harrowing
recollections of abuse, hunger, torture, beatings and execution
are seen as particularly valuable.
While the political debate focuses mainly on North Korea's
nuclear ambitions, the public perception of the ruling dynasty
in Pyongyang is often one of half-crazed, isolated leaders
comically prone to delusions of world domination.
"The reader should come away with this feeling in their
stomach," Harden said in a telephone interview from the United
States. "There's nothing funny at all going on there.
"This book is a good way of understanding North Korea as a
totalitarian state and redressing a real failure in Western
diplomacy to make these camps and that hideous cruelty part of
any conversation with the country," he added.
"It's not a policy book, though, it's a story, and the idea
is to use it to get into people's hearts so they never forget
about Shin and understand what's going on in North Korea."
SINS OF THE FATHERS
Shin, born Shin In Geun, was born in 1982 in Camp 14.
Holding some 15,000 prisoners, it is believed to be the toughest
of six labour camps thought to exist in North Korea, although
their existence is denied by the authorities.
His "crime"? Being the son of a man whose brothers fled
North Korea. Many inmates of Camp 14 were paying for another's
"sins", as the ruling dynasty crushed perceived political
enemies in order to maintain its grip over society.
At school, where children were groomed for a life of hard
labour in coal mines or textile factories, they were told to
work hard to "wash away the sins of your mothers and fathers!"
Shin's first memory at the age of four was witnessing an
execution. He stole food from his mother and supplemented his
diet by eating off the floor and catching and roasting rats.
When he was seven he looked on as a classmate was beaten
virtually to death by a teacher using a wooden stick for
stealing five kernels of corn. She died later the same day.
With only the camp's value system to go by, Shin was neither
angry nor sad, believing the punishment to be just and fair.
Even more shockingly, he "snitched" on his mother and
brother who were planning to escape, and at his mother's
execution remembered feeling only anger towards her.
As he saw it, he had been tortured and nearly died as a
result of her "foolish, self-centred scheming".
Shin's view of life began to change when he met Kim Jin
Myung, a man of around 50 who nursed him back to health while
the two shared a cell.
"Uncle" would also comfort him with stories, which had to be
whispered, of the wonderful foods he had eaten outside the camp.
Shin was overwhelmed by the kindness shown him and the
concept of life outside the fence. A sense of expectation and
hope grew when he befriended Park Yong Chul, a prisoner who had
lived abroad who opened up a new world.
It was with Park that Shin hatched his escape in 2005,
although his friend only made it as far as the fence where he
was electrocuted.
IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVE
For Harden, fully corroborating Shin's story was impossible
-- North Korea is a closed country, and the labour camps are
officially taboo. But he is confident the account is true.
Shin's wounds -- a scar from a hook and burns on the back
during torture, for example -- are consistent with his story.
"It beggars the imagination to think that someone would do
that to himself to corroborate a fictional story," Harden said.
He has also spoken to other camp survivors who found his
account "completely believable".
Detailed satellite images of North Korea point to the
existence of the camps, and Shin was able to identify where
certain events, including his escape, took place.
"It's not completely satisfactory, but until they open the
camps, this is the best that can be done," the author said.
Harden noted that Shin initially lied about betraying his
mother. When he arrived in South Korea after making his way
across North Korea and China, he claimed he had known nothing of
her plan to escape but that she was caught nonetheless.
A few years later, after Shin began to learn the concepts of
right, wrong, honesty, truth and guilt, he came clean.
"The guilt has built as he has entered what we know to be
the normal world, and it's been tough for him with what he calls
the process of becoming a human being," Harden explained.
Adding to the guilt from the death of his mother and
brother, Shin also lives with the knowledge that his father was
almost certainly tortured and killed as a result of his actions.
* Escape From Camp 14 is published by the Viking imprint of
the Penguin Group in the United States.
