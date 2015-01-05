SEOUL A suspected North Korean army deserter has been detained in China after killing four Chinese during a robbery in the border city of Helong late last month, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Dec. 28 just across the Tumen River dividing China and North Korea, the report quoted unidentified sources as saying.

Dong-A Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, said that North Korea had realigned its border troops after the incident.

China's foreign ministry was not immediately available for comment and South Korea's unification ministry said they could not confirm the reports.

Since he took power after the death of his father in 2011, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has strengthened border security to prevent defections, according to defectors and activists.

