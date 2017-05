SEOUL, April 27 North Korea has announced its ruling Workers' Party congress will be held on May 6, South Korea's Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday citing the isolated country's state broadcast monitored in Seoul.

The congress will be the first major conference in 36 years and the first under the North's current leader Kim Jong Un. It will be closely watched by outsiders for any major policy announcement. (Reporting by Jack Kim, editing by G Crosse)