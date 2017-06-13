By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON, June 13
WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. government on
Tuesday issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group
it dubbed "Hidden Cobra," saying the group was part of the North
Korean government.
The joint alert from the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation said that
"cyber actors of the North Korean government" had targeted the
media, aerospace and financial sectors, as well as critical
infrastructure, in the United States and globally.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz in Washington; Writing by Jim Finkle;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)