By Alex Dobuzinskis
| PASADENA, Calif.
international imbroglio over his role as North Korea's leader in
the screwball comedy "The Interview," nothing was quite so
jarring for Randall Park as seeing his face on television as
newscasters talked about Kim Jong Un.
"It was crazy to turn on the news and to see my face, yeah
on CNN," said Park in his first public remarks since the film's
release at the Television Critics Association gathering on
Wednesday.
"And they'd be talking about Kim Jong Un, but they'd show my
face. And I'm like, that's not Kim Jong Un. That's me."
The 40-year-old Korean American landed the most high-profile
role of his acting career in "The Interview," the Sony Pictures
film that angered North Korea with its fictional
assassination of Kim and triggered a devastating cyberattack on
the studio.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation determined the North
Korean government was behind the cyberattack on Sony Pictures,
which North Korea has denied.
Park, known for playing an ambitious governor on the HBO
political comedy "Veep," said he has not fully pieced together
what the experience meant to him. But his safety was never an
issue, even after hackers made threats of violence to stop the
distribution of the comedy.
The hackers who attacked Sony last month invoked the Sept.
11, 2001, hijacked plane attacks on the United States in an
online warning telling people to stay away from cinemas showing
the film.
"I was never worried for my safety or for getting hacked or
any of that during that whole process," said Park, at a
presentation of his new ABC comedy about Asian Americans "Fresh
Off the Boat."
Sony said last week "The Interview" had earned more than $31
million from online, cable and telecom sales since its December
release. It has made nearly $6 million at U.S. and Canada
theaters.
Many critics lambasted "The Interview," which stars Seth
Rogen and was co-directed by him, as hopelessly unsophisticated.
But Park described his portrayal of Kim as the most layered
character he has ever played in a major film.
The only drawback, he said, was the haircut. Kim has his
hair buzzed on the sides, and Park went in for the same
treatment.
"I felt horrible about it, and I had to walk around like
that for a few months, so I wore a beanie everywhere I went," he
said.
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Diane Craft)