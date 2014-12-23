(Corrects to show China rejects reports it was involved in
cutting off North Korea's Internet)
BEIJING Dec 23 Reports that China was involved
in cutting off North Korea's internet are "irresponsible",
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a
daily news briefing. China called on the United States and North
Korea to talk about a hacking attack on Sony Pictures, she said.
The United States has blamed Pyongyang for the hacking
attack on Sony. The United States has also asked China to
identify any North Korea hackers operating in China and, if
found, send them back to North Korea.
