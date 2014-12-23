(Corrects to show China rejects reports it was involved in cutting off North Korea's Internet)

BEIJING Dec 23 Reports that China was involved in cutting off North Korea's internet are "irresponsible", China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at a daily news briefing. China called on the United States and North Korea to talk about a hacking attack on Sony Pictures, she said.

The United States has blamed Pyongyang for the hacking attack on Sony. The United States has also asked China to identify any North Korea hackers operating in China and, if found, send them back to North Korea. (Reporting By Ben Blanchard, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)