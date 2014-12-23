Dec 23 Sony Pictures will allow the release of comedy "The Interview" on Dec. 25 less than a week after pulling the film's planned release following a devastating cyber attack, a Dallas cinema set to screen the film said on Tuesday.

The screwball comedy about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korea leader Kim Jong Un led to a cyber attack on the studio, which the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)