SAN FRANCISCO Dec 24 Google Inc's
decision to screen Sony Pictures' film "The Interview" may help
legitimize its YouTube platform as a serious rival to paid video
streaming services, Netflix and Amazon.com Inc
.
Sony Pictures made the controversial film available online
on Wednesday, expanding distribution of a comedy that triggered
a destructive cyberattack against the company that has been
blamed on North Korea. The studio reversed its decision to halt
the movie's release after it was criticized for self-censorship.
"This is a huge opportunity for YouTube to show the world
that it can be used to release professional content and content
that is paid for as most people think YouTube is for free
content," said James McQuivey, an analyst who covers the
disruption of digital platforms at Forrester Research.
"The message from YouTube is really to other studios, that
'Look, we're in the big time now, we can do this, we're not
afraid (of hacks) and we have a massive audience.'"
The release of "The Interview," one of the highest-profile
films to be released digitally on demand so far, comes at a
pivotal time for the Internet search company.
In recent years, YouTube has tried to leaven its image as an
Internet repository of home-made videos and move toward more
professionally produced content to expand its business. Last
month, it launched YouTube Music Key, a paid ad-free service.
YouTube does not disclose its content sales, but despite
being one of the most heavily visited destinations for video on
the Internet with over 1 billion viewers each month, analysts
say YouTube has lagged the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Apple in
paid content offerings.
One risk for Google is that YouTube could become the target
of Sony's hackers, though security analysts said the company is
viewed to have strong cyber defenses.
Google has an "enormous" infrastructure that is well-tested
in fighting off denial of service attacks and other threats,"
said Barrett Lyon, principal strategist with F5 Networks and an
expert in Internet network security.
"I wouldn't imagine seeing 'lights-out' out at YouTube."
The movie starring Seth Rogen and James Franco in a
fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
spurred the cyberattack against Sony Pictures.
In addition to YouTube Movies, Google Play, and Microsoft's
Xbox Video, the comedy will be available on a dedicated website,
www.seetheinterview.com, to rent for $5.99 or buy for $14.99,
Sony Pictures said on Wednesday, a day after agreeing to release
it at some 200 independent theaters. No cable or satellite TV
operator has yet agreed to make "The Interview" available
through video on demand (VOD).
Apple's iTunes store was noticeably not on Sony's list.
"If I were at Apple, I would think twice about re-inviting
hacking troubles, which is so embarrassing especially when
you're about to get into personal health and Apple Pay. You
really want to show people you can preserve their information,"
McQuivey said.
"In the case of Google, they have probably been attacked so
many times that the threat of being attacked again is so modest
or minor in their consideration that they didn't think twice
about this."
