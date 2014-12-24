TOKYO Dec 24 Japan, fearing it could be a soft
target for possible North Korean cyberattacks in the escalating
row over the Sony Pictures hack, has begun working to ensure
basic infrastructure is safe and to formulate its diplomatic
response, officials said.
The hacking of the U.S. unit of Tokyo-based Sony Corp
has been seen in Japan largely as an American problem,
but the officials said the government is now moving actively to
confront the issue after President Barack Obama blamed North
Korea and vowed to respond "in a place and time and manner that
we choose."
Cyberdefence experts, diplomats and policymakers worked
through the weekend at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's office to
launch the effort, said one official involved in the process.
The government is working to ensure that in response to any
threat, its basic functions could continue in the face of any
cyberattack, while maintaining such essential services as the
power grid, gas supplies and transport networks, he said. He
declined to offer details.
The government's National Information Security Center,
working through various ministries, is pressing companies to
improve their security from cyberattacks, the officials said.
Japanese diplomacy has been complicated by the accusations
made by its ally, the United States, that Pyongyang was behind
the cyberattack that crippled Sony Pictures - amid controversy
over the studio's new movie "The Interview," a comedy portraying
a fictional plot to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Abe may be forced to choose between backing Washington and
keeping talks on track with Pyongyang about Japanese citizens
abducted decades ago.
"Japan is maintaining close contact with the United States
and supporting their handling of this case," Chief Cabinet
Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday, adding that Tokyo is
sharing information with Washington.
Suga said he saw no effect on Tokyo's talks with North Korea
over the abductees. Pyongyang has denied any role in the Sony
hack.
Japanese officials have acknowledged the government cannot
keep up with the proliferating threat of attacks on computer
networks from private or state-sponsored hackers.
Japan's companies are also vulnerable, with an overall
security rating of just 58.5 out of 100, according to a survey
this year by cybersecurity firm Trend Micro. Only IT
firms and Internet providers got passing marks of 72 or better,
while welfare services, medical facilities and transportation
and infrastructure networks were notably weak.
"There is no way you can guarantee that hackers won't gain
access," said Itsuro Nishimoto, chief technology officer at LAC
Co, a cybersecurity firm that works with Japanese
police and companies. "The only way you can do that would be to
shut down the Internet."
