By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 23 If someone did just knock
North Korea off the Internet for half a day, it wouldn't have
taken much.
With barely 1,000 Internet addresses, one Internet service
provider and one connection to the outside world via China,
North Korea's cyberlinks are negligible - barely one percent of
that of Afghanistan, a similarly impoverished country with a
roughly comparable population.
By the same token, closing down the links wouldn't have had
much of an effect within North Korea. For internal online
communications it uses a closed Intranet network, but that was
apparently not affected, according to officials across the
border in the South.
North Korea is "one of the least connected countries in the
world," said Matthew Prince, CEO of U.S.-based CloudFlare,
which, among other services, protects websites against web-based
attacks.
It's also one of the most vulnerable, said Jim Cowie, chief
scientist at Dyn, a U.S.-based Internet performance company.
"North Korea, historically, is fairly fragile," he said
after Internet access to North Korea was restored at 0146 GMT on
Tuesday. Internet links to the country remained snapped for
serveral hours, but Cowie said the country had experienced
outages of similar length this year.
The country is at the centre of a confrontation with the
United States over the hacking of Sony Pictures, but
several U.S. officials said the U.S. government was not involved
in any cyber action against Pyongyang.
Following the hacking, Sony cancelled the release of a
comedy about the fictional assassination of North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un.
An outage of this kind could have been caused by one of
several factors, according to CloudFlare's Prince.
North Korea may have disabled the Internet itself, which
could have been as simple as sending one command to a single
router - possibily to seal the country from access to the movie
and news about the confrontation with Washington.
It could also have been cut by China Unicom, the Chinese
network which connects the country to the outside world. China
has denied that it was involved.
Another possibility could have been a hardware issue, like
for instance, a router breaking down.
Then there's the possibility of an attack - meaning someone
directed a flood of internet traffic at websites in North Korea
until they, and eventually the country's entire network, ground
to a halt.
This is called a distributed denial of service, or DDoS,
attack because the flood is spread across hundreds of computers,
called a botnet.
A PROVINCIAL NETWORK
North Korea's Internet service is run by a joint venture
between its Post and Telecommunications Corporation and
Thailand's Loxley Pacific in Thailand. Any attack on the network
would have go through China Unicom's network, though it would be
unlikely to affect it.
"This is a provincial network on the back of a provincial
network," said Dyn's Cowie.
It's not known how much Internet capacity North Korea has -
how much traffic its network can tolerate before it is
overwhelmed - but Prince reckons it could handle up to a maximum
10 gigabytes per second.
DDoS attacks nowadays can marshall hundreds of gigabytes per
second. "It's not particularly challenging for an individual to
launch an attack which completely saturated North Korea's access
to the internet," he said.
Last week, by comparison, a 17-year old Londoner pleaded
guilty to launching a DDoS attack against internet exchanges and
an anti-spam service last year. Traffic during the attack
exceeded 300 gigabytes per second.
A Twitter account with the handle @LizardSquad, which under
similar accounts has previously claimed credit for attacks on
prominent gaming websites, said in a tweet it was behind the
North Korean outage.
CloudFlare's Prince said the fact that North Korea's
Internet was now back up "is pretty good evidence that the
outage wasn't caused by a state-sponsored attack, otherwise it'd
likely still be down for the count".
Dyn's Cowie said that while the evidence "was not
inconsistent with an attack, it was not conclusive".
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim in Seoul; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)