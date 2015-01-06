Dip in Tesla's customer deposits triggers worries over orders
May 4 A 7 percent drop in Tesla Inc's customer deposits in its latest quarter raised concerns about future sales at the U.S. luxury electric-car maker.
LAS VEGAS Jan 5 Sony Corp Chief Executive Officer Kazuo Hirai on Monday praised employees and partners of the company's Hollywood movie studio for standing up to "extortionist efforts" of hackers who attacked Sony Pictures Entertainment in November.
Current and former employees of the studio were "the victims of one of the most vicious and malicious cyberattacks we have known in recent history," Hirai said during a presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show.
"I'm very proud of all the employees, and the partners we have worked," he said.
A massive cyberattack, which the U.S. government has blamed on North Korea, debilitated Sony Pictures' computer network in November and led to the online leaks of unreleased movies and embarrassing emails. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.