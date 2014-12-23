New Prince music release blocked by U.S. court
NEW YORK A U.S. judge has blocked a planned release of new Prince music on the first anniversary of his death this week.
LOS ANGELES Sony Pictures said on Tuesday that "The Interview" will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on Christmas Day and the studio is looking for more options to screen the film that prompted a cyberattack on Sony.
"We have never given up on releasing The Interview and we're excited our movie will be in a number of theaters on Christmas Day," Sony Pictures chief executive Michael Lynton said in a statement. "At the same time, we are continuing our efforts to secure more platforms and more theaters so that this movie reaches the largest possible audience."
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)
NEW YORK A U.S. judge has blocked a planned release of new Prince music on the first anniversary of his death this week.
NEW YORK Julia Roberts was named People magazine's world's most beautiful woman for a record 5th time on Wednesday, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.