Security guards stand behind bicycle rails at the entrance of United Artists theater during the premiere of the film ''The Interview'' in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

LOS ANGELES Sony Pictures said on Tuesday that "The Interview" will have a limited theatrical release in the United States on Christmas Day and the studio is looking for more options to screen the film that prompted a cyberattack on Sony.

"We have never given up on releasing The Interview and we're excited our movie will be in a number of theaters on Christmas Day," Sony Pictures chief executive Michael Lynton said in a statement. "At the same time, we are continuing our efforts to secure more platforms and more theaters so that this movie reaches the largest possible audience."

(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)