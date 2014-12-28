(Adds theatrical run, background on cyberattack, movie)
By Liana B. Baker
Dec 28 Sony Pictures said on Sunday
that the "The Interview" had been purchased or rented online
more than 2 million times, generating more than $15 million in
the first four days after the controversial comedy's wide
theatrical release was shelved.
This would rank the film, which angered North Korea and
triggered a cyberattack against the studio, as the No. 1 online
movie ever released by Sony Pictures, the company said in a
statement.
The film has also brought in $2.8 million in the limited
theatrical run that began Christmas Day in more than 300 mostly
independent theaters, according to tracking firm Rentrak.
Sony is likely to reap larger receipts. The company's first
online revenue figures do not include Apple's iTunes purchases
or rentals after Apple agreed on Sunday to carry the
movie on iTunes, the biggest and most-used store of online
content.
The $44 million film starring Seth Rogen and James Franco
had been expected to gross at least $20 million in its opening
holiday weekend if it had gone to wide release, according to
Boxoffice.com.
After large movie theater chains refused to screen the
comedy following threats of violence from hackers who opposed
the film, Sony stitched together a limited release in theaters
and a $5.99 video-on-demand (VOD) rental option on YouTube,
Google Play and other sites starting Dec. 24.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Mary Milliken; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)