(Adds movie topping iTunes charts, background)
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES Dec 31 Sony Pictures Entertainment
added more viewing options for its provocative
comedy "The Interview," making the film available through U.S.
pay television operators and nearly doubling the number of
independent theaters that will show the movie.
The film, blamed for triggering a massive cyberattack on
Sony's movie studio, will also be sold through Wal-Mart Stores
Inc's digital on-demand service, Vudu, and on Sony's
PlayStation Network, Sony said in a statement on Wednesday.
On Dec. 17, Sony canceled the Christmas Day release of "The
Interview," a farcical story starring Seth Rogen and James
Franco as journalists recruited by the CIA to kill North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, after hackers threatened violence against
movie theaters and major theater chains refused to show it.
Following days of criticism from Hollywood celebrities and
President Barack Obama, Sony struck deals to launch the film in
331 independent theaters and through online distributors, such
as Google Inc's YouTube Movies and Google Play.
After the film earned $15 million from 2 million sales or
rentals over four days, Apple Inc added the movie to
its iTunes store, where it ranked as the top-selling movie on
Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, U.S. cable, satellite and
telecommunications providers began making the "The Interview"
available to rent through their video on-demand and pay-per-view
services, Sony said. The providers include Comcast Corp
, Time Warner Cable Inc, Cox Communications
, AT&T Inc's U-verse, Verizon Communications
Inc's Fios and DirecTV. Vudu and Verizon
customers also can buy the film.
"The Interview" will also play in more than 580 independent
theaters starting on Friday.
Over the long Christmas holiday weekend, the limited
theatrical release brought in $2.8 million at the box office, as
moviegoers turned out to support what they called a triumph for
free speech.
Sony is trying to recoup the $44 million production budget
plus an estimated $30 million to $40 million in marketing costs
for "The Interview." The studio shares revenue from theater and
online sales with the distributors.
The U.S. government has blamed retaliation by North Korea
for the hacking of Sony in November, the most destructive
cyberattack on a company on U.S. soil. North Korea has denied
that it was behind the attack.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Mary Milliken and
Jonathan Oatis)